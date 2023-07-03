Atletico Madrid transfer window analysis – what have Atleti done and what do they need to do this summer?

In: Javi Galan (Celta Vigo)

Loan Returns: Joao Felix (Chelsea), Victor Mollejo and Giuliano Simeone (Zaragoza), Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona), Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano), Samuel Lino (Valencia), Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest), Borja Garces (Tenerife), Vitolo (Las Palmas)

Out: Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham), Matt Doherty (free), Marcos Paulo (Sao Paulo), Javi Serrano (loan, Sturm Graz), Geoffrey Kondogbia (Olympique Marseille), Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Manu Sanchez (Osasuna)

Summary so far: Only Javi Galan has come through the door, but there are two more unofficially confirmed by all accounts, with Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta seemingly acknowledged deals. If that is the case, then Diego Simeone wants to at least meddle with the idea of three central defenders. Atletico Madrid do not really have any wingers outside of Yannick Carrasco, which suggests that most of the width must be provided by the wide defenders. With Nahuel Molina there, that makes sense.

The exits of Reguilon and Doherty necessitate cover options in those positions, which are covered by the unofficial recruits and Galan. The 28-year-old arrives in his prime, and with Molina on one side and Galan on the other, there is little argument they are the best duo in the division on paper. It seems wasteful not to maximise them.

Much of the talk has been that Simeone also wants a central midfielder to play at the base of midfield, to compete with, rest or move Koke Resurreccion forward. A thought that is encouraged by exit of Kondogbia.

Antoine Griezmann is the key man for Los Colchoneros, so surrounding him with players that can exploit his talents is key. Atletico Madrid have a lot of good players, a couple who are very good, but Griezmann is the undisputed star.

Key Need: Good question. If indeed Koke were to move forward, it likely means moving one of Marcos Llorente or Rodrigo de Paul to the bench, neither of which is necessarily ideal. The deeper midfielder perhaps makes some sense, as Koke is now 31, and his presumed back-up is Axel Witsel – 34 and out of contract next season. It’s an interesting thought, because from a side that looked as if it was desperately short of quality in the first half of last season, this is something of a luxury ‘key need’. The ceiling of the players in this squad contrasts so sharply from the floor seen last autumn.

Carrasco was expected to head this summer and may still. He is the only player in the squad that specialises in beating his defender one-on-one, and arguably Samuel Lino or Rodrigo Riquelme (both have been linked with an exit) can be that alternative, but it is a function only the Belgian fulfilled last season.

Beneath the Surface: It doesn’t appear as if Atleti have the resources or desire to go after a top level striker, so this is why the forward position becomes a secondary problem, assuming that the first-choice cannot be improved drastically. Angel Correa, Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata are all competing for the spot, but if Los Colchoneros could sign a young forward that has the potential to become that player, someone with goals in them above all else, they would be doing themselves a great service.