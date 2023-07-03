Atletico Madrid agree deal with Celta Vigo for 22-year-old defender

Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo have reached a deal for left-back Manu Sanchez.

The 22-year-old heads to Galicia having come through the academy at Atletico, making 7 appearances for Los Rojiblancos. Yet he cut his teeth at Osasuna, where he has been on loan for two-and-a-half of the past three seasons. Sanchez has made 88 appearances for Osasuna, scoring once and assisting 11 goals.

Sanchez signs a five-year deal with Os Celeste, and replaces the outgoing Javi Galan, who has moved to Atletico. While it was not confirmed by either side, it is thought that it was cash-plus-player deal for Galan, with Celta receiving €4-5m as well as Sanchez.

Selling Galan was part of the plan for Sporting Advisor Luis Campos and Celta, who are looking to rebuild their squad this summer, and gives them a younger option to Galan without going into the market.

Sanchez is solid if unspectacular, and has become a reliable option for Jagoba Arrasate at El Sadar. Both of those are traits Rafael Benitez will value, as he looks to install his ideas.