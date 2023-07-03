Alaves transfer window analysis – what have Alaves done and what do they need to do this summer?

In: Nikola Maras (Almeria)

Loan Returns: Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano), Abdallahi Mahmoud (NK Istra)

Out: Asier Villalibre (loan, Athletic Club), Rober Gonzalez (loan, Real Betis), Antonio Blanco (loan, Real Madrid), Anderson Arroyo (loan, Liverpool Sub-21), Toni Moya and Ruben Duarte (free), Taichi Hara (Kyoto Sanga)

Summary so far: Alaves returned to La Liga at the first time of asking, at the hand of Luis Garcia Plaza, who has plenty of experience taking teams up to the top division. He has had more issues staying there of late, but is unlikely to have major backing from the board. It looks as if Luis Garcia will be asked to make some magic, with a couple of handy loan deals and one or two additions.

Bringing in Maras permanently from Almeria is a handy addition in the middle of defence, which will ensure continuity there. He will compete with Aleksandar Sedlar and Abdel Abqar for a place alongside the experienced captain Victor Laguardia, in a side that is likely to be based on solidity, and plenty of experience. Looking at their squad, a selection of those four next to Nahuel Tenaglia at right-back, in front of Antonio Sivera, looks like their best bet. All of that backline, with the exception of Maras, have La Liga experience. Lejeune appears as if he will move on again, although that isn’t necessarily confirmed. They were also the fourth-best defence in Segunda last year.

Further forward, Luis Rioja is the star of the show, with 10 goals and 5 assists last season, he is their danger man out wide. Former Real Sociedad midfielder Jon Guridi is a handy player – oh, turn around, and bang – 39-year-old Salva Sevilla just cannot keep away from La Liga for too long.

Key Need: This won’t be the first time you read this assessment, but Alaves really need a striker. Outside of Rojas, the top goalscorer was Moussa Sylla or Asier Villalibre with 6. Without major goalscoring potential, Garcia Plaza could do with a larger striker capable of leading the line, scoring enough goals, and creating some havoc for the opposition. Yes, we have just described Joselu Mato, but he has bigger fish to fry this season.

Beneath the Surface: Rioja’s form and figures were highly impressive last season, but he was carrying plenty of weight too. Adding another creative force out wide or behind the striker would really help both Rioja and Alaves, diverting the attention of defenders, as well as supplying them with someone else to give the ball to when they either need to hang onto it, or need make things happen.