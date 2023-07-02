WATCH: Barcelona target Vitor Roque keeps up red hot goalscoring form

Barcelona fans will have been keeping an eye on Athletico Paranaense’s 2-2 draw with rivals Palmeiras as Vitor Roque kept up his superb form.

La Blaugrana are rumoured to be closing in on a deal to bring the 18-year-old to Catalonia as his profile continues to rise in Brazil.

The expected deal will include a €35m up front fee, with €10m in add-ons included, as part of a six-year contract in Barcelona.

As expectation steps up, Roque netted a sixth goal in his last five matches, to secure a draw.

TA EM SHOK? CHAMA O VITOR ROQUE!! Vitor Roque empata para o Furacão. Athletico 2×2 Palmeiras pic.twitter.com/ZbuaCYEIvn https://t.co/mFOWdKOkoT — FoxFutNews (@foxfutnews) July 2, 2023

Barcelona still need to send one final document to Paranaense, before the transfer can officially be completed by both parties, with Roque expected to be unveiled as a Barcelona player later this month.

However, the major question mark over whether Roque will join immediately, or in January, remains unclear as the two clubs continue to thrash out the last details of the agreement.