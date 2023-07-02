Valencia’s move for Porto striker likely to depend on other exits at Portuguese side

Valencia are in the market for a new striker this summer. Edinson Cavani, Hugo Duro and Marcos Andre could all leave this summer if acceptable offers are received, and new permanent head coach Ruben Baraja has identified one of his top targets.

That is Spanish forward Toni Martinez, who currently plays for FC Porto. The 26-year-old is interested in joining Los Che this summer, where he would be guaranteed regular first team football.

However, Porto are currently unwilling to sell for an acceptable price to Valencia, although MD reports that their stance could change if they are unable to sell Mehdi Taremi this summer.

The Iranian is keen to move on to a bigger club, but if none are forthcoming, he could be forced to remain at the Portuguese giants, which is likely to open up the possible departure of Martinez.

Valencia will hope that they can get their man, although they will have to wait until later in the transfer window in order to know whether they can make their move.