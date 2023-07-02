Valencia set to complete signing of World Cup star on season-long loan deal

Following Ruben Baraja’s instillment as head coach on a permanent basis, Valencia have begun their foray into the transfer market.

Yunus Musah could be heading to AC Milan for a fee close to €25m, while Giorgi Mamardashvili could leave for a similar price, so Baraja will have funds to spend this summer.

Moves for Sergi Canos and Pepelu are well advanced, while they are also interested in signing Spanish striker Toni Martinez from Porto. They are now closing in on a deal for Selim Amallah, who will join from relegated Real Valladolid, according to Relevo.

Amallah joined La Pucela in January after starring for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, although he was unable to save them from the drop. He will now join Valencia on a season-long loan deal, where he will hope to have more success.

Valencia will hope that, under Baraja’s guidance, they can begin to move back up the LaLiga table, following a very disappointing last couple of seasons.