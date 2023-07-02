Sevilla planning player-plus-cash offer for highly-rated French midfielder

Having had an excellent final couple of months in the 2022-23 campaign, which included winning the Europa League for the seventh time, Sevilla will hope to use that momentum going into next season.

Having a good transfer window will be crucial for Jose Luis Mendilibar, who has extended his stay as Sevilla’s head coach following a remarkable spell since his arrival in March.

Sevilla have already signed Loic Bade, following a successful loan spell last season, and Adria Pedrosa, and they are planning further moves, the latest of which could be Romain Faivre. According to Footmercato, Los Nervionenses are preparing to offer Lyon €8m plus Gonzalo Montiel in order to sign the Frenchman.

Montiel has asked to leave this summer, and Sevilla believe that using him as part of a deal for Faivre could be a shrewd move, as they look to reduce the cost of the operation. It remains to be seen whether Lyon are happy with that offer.