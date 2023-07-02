Santi Cazorla leaves Al Sadd ahead of potential Villarreal return

Santi Cazorla has moved a step closer to a potential return to Villarreal this summer.

Cazorla caused a storm amongst Villarreal supporters last month, after taking part in the La Liga Promises youth tournament, in Castellon.

The former Spain international was asked about his future plans after the competition amid rumours of a fourth spell back at Villarreal.

Cazorla has confirmed he is leaving Al Sadd, after opting against a contract extension in Qatar, as he considers his next move.

BEST PLAYER IN THE SEASON 🎖️ أفضل لاعب في الموسم 20/21 شكرا سانتي على ثلاث سنوات من متعة كرة القدم .#ThankYouSanti 🤍🖤@19SCazorla pic.twitter.com/l90enuvZz7 — 🏆 #77 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 2, 2023

Despite turning 39 later this year, Cazorla intends to play on, for at least another season, and he is reportedly considering an offer from the Yellow Submarine.

Cazorla made 181 La Liga appearances for Villarreal, spread across his first two stints at the club, either side of a year at Recreativo Huelva.

He joined Arsenal in 2012, but was eventually lured back to Villarreal in 2018, scoring 15 league goals in two seasons before making the move to Doha.