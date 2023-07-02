Real Madrid open to Saudi Arabia offer for Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are preparing to receive an offer from a Saudi Arabian club for defender Ferland Mendy.

The Saudi Pro League are continuing their summer player recruitment drive following the Saudi Public Investment Fund taking control of four domestic clubs.

Former Los Blancos captain Karim Benzema has already completed a move to Al Ittihad and Mendy could follow him to Middle East.

Mendy has lost his starting role in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI in the last 12 months and the club are open to a sale.

Ancelotti is not actively looking to offload the French international, but they will listen to acceptable offers, as per reports from Diario AS.

Fran Garcia’s return to Real Madrid will bring more pressure on Mendy’s role with David Alaba able to cover at left back in the coming months.

Mendy’s release clause in Madrid is €250m but the Spanish giants could accept offers around 10% of that.