Real Madrid do not trust Kylian Mbappe after 2022 contract debacle – report

Following confirmation from Kylian Mbappe that he intends to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent next summer, Real Madrid have been making arrangements to sign the French international.

Florentino Perez is very keen to sign Mbappe, and especially for no cost. However, PSG are pushing to sell the 24-year-old this summer, so that they don’t lose him on a free in 2024.

Currently, Real Madrid have no plans to sign Mbappe this summer, with their primary intention being to offer him a pre-contract in January 2024. They want an agreement reached on the 1st of that month, according to MD, so that there are no last-minute twists like in 2022.

Real Madrid thought they had signed Mbappe then, when his PSG contract was also coming to an end, before he dramatically decided to renew at the French champions. Los Blancos do not trust him following that, so they want an agreement reached as soon as possible.

It’s understandable that Real Madrid will fear missing out on Mbappe after what happened last year, so they will certainly look to take the necessary steps to make sure that lightning does not strike twice.