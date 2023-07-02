Mesut Ozil tells Arda Guler to reject Barcelona move until 2024

Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil has weighed in on Barcelona’s prospective move for Arda Guler.

La Blaugrana have been working on a deal to sign the rising Turkish star ahead of the 2023/24 season after edging ahead of Los Blancos in the race for his services.

As per the latest reports, Deco has flown to Istanbul to complete the details of a deal with Fenerbahce to activate his 17.5m release clause.

Barcelona remain confident of getting a deal wrapped up in the coming days despite the lingering interest of Madrid and other European sides.

However, Guler’s former Fenerbahce teammate Ozil has advised him against making such a big move at this stage of his career, as he continues to develop in Turkey.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Ozil called the young midfielder to persuade him to stay in Turkey for one more year and then assess his options.

Guler is expected the final call on moving to Spain with a decision set for July 4.