Manchester City turn their attention to Frenkie De Jong after missing out on Declan Rice

Having lost Ilkay Gundogan, who signed for Barcelona earlier this summer, Manchester City have been on the lookout for a replacement. They have signed Mateo Kovacic, but one more option will be required by Pep Guardiola.

Man City were in the race to sign Declan Rice, before the England international opted to join Arsenal. However, they have moved on quickly, and they have turned their attention towards one of Gundogan’s current teammates.

According to The Express, Man City are considering a £90m bid for Frenkie De Jong. The Dutchman, who was close to leaving last summer, had an excellent 2022-23 season, helping Barcelona win their first LaLiga title in four years.

De Jong almost joined Manchester United last year, but it is now their city rivals that look to be upping their interest ahead of a possible bid.

De Jong has previously stated his intention to remain at Barcelona this summer, but Man City could certainly test his and the club’s resolve within the next few weeks.