LaLiga name change to come into effect on Monday as Santander partnership comes to an end

For the last seven years, Spanish bank Santander has been synonymous with LaLiga, as they have had the naming rights for the top two divisions in Spanish football.

However, the partnership between LaLiga and Santander has come to an end, and the league will take on a new title sponsor: EA Sports, who are one of the biggest video game companies in the world.

The deal between LaLiga and EA Sports has been known for some time now, but it will only come in effect on Monday, as reported by MD. The top division in Spanish football will then be known as LaLiga EA Sports FC.

EA Sports have signed a five-year deal with LaLiga, which will take them through to the end of the 2027-28 season. The two parties will hope for a long and fruitful relationship, in which there is a hope that the Spanish game will grow even further.