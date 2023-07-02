Kylian Mbappe wants €240m in order to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, following confirmation of the 24-year-old’s plans to leave as a free agent next summer.

The contract that Mbappe signed last year, which saw him reject a move to Real Madrid, was a two-year deal with the option for a third, although the player himself has no intention of exercising this.

This has infuriated PSG, who would rather sell him this summer than lose him for nothing in 2024. However, Mbappe would prefer not to see out the remainder of his contract, although he is open to leaving now under certain conditions.

As per Marca, in order for Mbappe to allow PSG to sell him this summer, he wants the club to pay him €240m, which is likely to be his yearly wages as well as a loyalty bonus that he will be due in the next few months.

Even if PSG and Mbappe come to an agreement over these terms, Real Madrid may not decide to stump up the cash to sign him now, as they will be well aware that they can offer a pre-contract from the 1st of January 2024.