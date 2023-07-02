Barcelona

Jorge Mas reveals ‘Barcelona reunion plan’ at Inter Miami

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has revealed the club’s plan to sign more former Barcelona players.

Lionel Messi has completed a move to Florida, after opting against signing a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, as part of a huge swoop by the MLS side.

Mas has opened up on how the club have been working on a deal to bring Messi to the USA since 2019 with confidence on his impact on the league.

Former Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has also agreed a deal to join Messi in Miami as part of their plans for a summer spree.

Mas also confirmed the club are working on deals to sign Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez in the coming months to complete a Barcelona quartet in the USA.

“It’s essential to surround Messi with players on his level. We were speaking to Busquets for a year”, as per Mundo Deportivo.

“In the dressing room he will be very important.

“Alba has also been in talks with the club.

“Suarez is under contract, he has a clause to leave, but I don’t know if he will come. We talked to Di María, but it seems he will join another team. All announcements will be made by July 15.”

Alongside a push to create a ‘mini Barcelona’ at Miami, Messi’s former PSG colleague, and Real Madrid icon, Sergio Ramos, is also on their radar.

Inter Miami Jordi Alba Jorge Mas Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Sergio Busquets Sergio Ramos

