Jorge Mas reveals ‘Barcelona reunion plan’ at Inter Miami

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has revealed the club’s plan to sign more former Barcelona players.

Lionel Messi has completed a move to Florida, after opting against signing a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, as part of a huge swoop by the MLS side.

Mas has opened up on how the club have been working on a deal to bring Messi to the USA since 2019 with confidence on his impact on the league.

Former Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has also agreed a deal to join Messi in Miami as part of their plans for a summer spree.

Mas also confirmed the club are working on deals to sign Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez in the coming months to complete a Barcelona quartet in the USA.

“It’s essential to surround Messi with players on his level. We were speaking to Busquets for a year”, as per Mundo Deportivo.

“In the dressing room he will be very important.

“Alba has also been in talks with the club.

“Suarez is under contract, he has a clause to leave, but I don’t know if he will come. We talked to Di María, but it seems he will join another team. All announcements will be made by July 15.”

Alongside a push to create a ‘mini Barcelona’ at Miami, Messi’s former PSG colleague, and Real Madrid icon, Sergio Ramos, is also on their radar.