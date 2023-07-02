Fulham ready to challenge AC Milan for Yunus Musah

Premier League side Fulham could make a late transfer move for Valencia star Yunus Musah.

Musah has been widely tipped to leave the Estadio Mestalla this summer with Italian giants AC Milan working on a deal to sign the USA international.

The 20-year-old played a key role in keeping Valencia in La Liga at the back end of the 2022/23 campaign but his future looks to be away from Spain.

Valencia have previously valued Musah at around €20m, but that has edged up to €25m, as AC Milan have looked to close an agreement ahead of their return for preseason training.

As per reports from Goal.com, Fulham are hoping to swoop in and block a possible switch to Milan, as Marco Silva plots a squad revamp.

Silva is planning for two transfer scenarios this summer, depending on Joao Palhinha’s future at Craven Cottage, with his budget dictated by the Portuguese international’s transfer status.