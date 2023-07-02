Fenerbahce eyeing up move for Atletico Madrid star as possible replacement for Barcelona target

It has been a busy start to the summer for Atletico Madrid, as they look to build on their sensational form from the second half of last season.

Deals for Caglar Soyuncu and Santiago Mourino have already been completed (with just official confirmation to come), while they have also agreed a deal to sign Javi Galan from fellow LaLiga side Celta Vigo, as well as Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea.

In terms of outgoings, Geoffrey Kondogbia has been sold to Marseille, and another midfielder could soon be joining him at the exit door. Diario AS have reported that Fenerbahce are keen on signing Thomas Lemar.

Atletico are set to begin negotiations with Fenerbahce next week, and a one-year loan proposal is already on the table. The club are open to Lemar leaving this summer, as he is unlikely to be in Diego Simeone’s plans for next season.

Lemar could be a replacement for Arda Guler, whose move to Barcelona could be completed this week. The Frenchman would be a fine signing for Fenerbahce, although it remains to be seen how negotiations with Atletico Madrid go.