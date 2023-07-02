Chelsea defender to sign “one-plus-one” contract at Atletico Madrid, deal to be completed next week

Atletico Madrid have had a busy start to the summer. Having already agreed deals to sign Caglar Soyuncu and Santiago Mourino, they are also closing in on the signing of Javi Galan from Celta Vigo.

Diego Simeone is keen to improve his side’s defence. Three new defenders will be joining, but that is clearly not enough as they are set to sign a fourth, with Cesar Azpilicueta set to make the move from Chelsea on a free transfer.

Chelsea have foregone any fee for Azpilicueta as a matter of respect, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 33-year-old has agreed a “one-plus-one” deal with Atletico, meaning his initial contract will run until next summer, but it can be extended until 2025.

Azpilicueta’s move to Atletico Madrid is expected to be made official next week. After that, they will move on to signing a new defensive midfielder, with Sofyan Amrabat and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg among those on their shortlist.