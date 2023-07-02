Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid to become Brazil head coach – but not now

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been the subject of much speculation so far this year, with the CBF desperate to make him the next Brazil head coach.

Ancelotti has now agreed to take over the role, according to Globo Esporte (via Relevo), although he will remain at Real Madrid for the final year of his contract, which he has reaffirmed on many occasions throughout 2023.

Ramon Menezes had been the interim head coach for the Selecao, although he is expected to return to his role in charge of Brazil’s U20s. The CBF are now expected to appoint an interim until next summer, when Ancelotti will assume the role on a permanent basis.

It means that Real Madrid will have to begin their search for a new head coach to take over from the 2024-25 season onwards. Xabi Alonso and Raul Gonzalez are among those that are likely to be in contention, but whoever does assume the position will have a tough task to live up to Ancelotti.