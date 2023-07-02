Barcelona to make their move for Sergio Busquets replacement early next week

With Sergio Busquets having left at the end of last season, Barcelona are currently without a first-choice pivot in their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

As such, recruiting one over the next few weeks will be essential. However, their search has been luckless so far, having missed out on Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich and Marcelo Brozovic.

This has seen Barcelona turn their attention to Oriol Romeu, whose Girona contract has a measly €5m release clause. The 31-year-old previously came through the La Masia academy, although he failed to establish himself before leaving for Chelsea.

According to MD, Romeu is very keen on a return to Barcelona this summer, and he is eagerly awaiting the club making their move. This is expected to happen very soon, either on Monday or Tuesday.

Xavi Hernandez will be desperate for Barcelona to wrap up the signing of Romeu within the next few weeks, so that he can begin preparations for his side ahead of their LaLiga title defence next season.