Barcelona looking to sign Arsenal youngster as part of subsidiary rebuild

Having narrowly missed out on promotion to the second tier of Spanish football, losing to Real Madrid Castilla in their play-off semi-final, Barcelona Atletic will be tasked with a rebuild this summer.

Several players have left the club, including the likes of Ilias Akhomach and Victor Barbera, while others are likely to be sent out loan or promoted ahead of next season. As a result, Rafael Marquez will require his squad to be replenished.

One player that Barcelona are looking to sign for their subsidiary is Miguel Azeez. The 20-year-old, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Segunda side UD Ibiza, sees his contract expire next summer, but Barcelona are hoping to sign him on a free now, according to Sport. In exchange, Arsenal will be offered a percentage of any future sale.

Barcelona will hope that they can tie up a deal for Azeez over the next few weeks, as the rebuild of their subsidiary team looks set to continue.