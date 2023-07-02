Barcelona aiming to complete signing of “Turkish Lionel Messi” within the next few days

It has been a very busy week for Barcelona in their pursuit of Arda Guler. New director Deco flew to Istanbul on Thursday in order to open talks with the 18-year-old, as well as his club Fenerbahce, in the hopes of agreeing terms.

The Portuguese was able to agree a deal in principle with Guler, who has a €17.5m release clause at the Turkish giants. However, with a host of others clubs interested in signing him, including Real Madrid, Barcelona will be wary of him being poached.

According to MD, Barcelona are hoping to wrap up a deal for Guler within the next few days. The club are currently looking into the financials of the deal, after which they will return to Fenerbahce in the hopes of finalising the transfer.

Barcelona have requested to not pay this as a lump sum, with some being paid this summer and the rest next, while also delaying Guler’s arrival until 2024, and Fenerbahce are open to retaining their teenager sensation for another season.

It would be a sensation piece of business if Barcelona are able to pull of a deal to sign Guler, who has been likened to Lionel Messi due to their similar playstyles. He would be a fine player for the present, but especially for the future, alongside Vitor Roque, whose signing could also be finalised this week.