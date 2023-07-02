At least five teams interested in signing Barcelona youngster this summer

Having already signed two players this summer, and with deals for a few others in the pipeline, it has been a pleasant start to the transfer window for Barcelona.

However, due to their poor financial situation, significant sales will be required in order to register all of their new signings. Samuel Umtiti has already left the club via a mutual contract termination, but more departures will be required.

One of those to leave could be Nico Gonzalez. The 21-year-old is not in Xavi Hernandez’s immediate plans for next season, despite a promising 2022-23 campaign on loan at Valencia.

According to Sport, there are at least five teams interested in signing Nico this summer: Valencia, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Villarreal and FC Porto. The latter would provide the youngster with Champions League opportunities, while the other four would keep him in Spanish football.

It’s not clear whether Barcelona are looking to sell or just loan Nico this summer. He has plenty of promise, which he has shown, but his opportunities under Xavi look to very limited at the moment.