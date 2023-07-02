Andres Iniesta offers cryptic update on retirement plans

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta is yet to decide his future following an emotional farewell to Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta joined the J League giants in 2018, after his departure from the Camp Nou, and he renewed his contract until 2024, in 2020

However, despite being tied to the club for another year, Iniesta requested to leave, due to ongoing injury issues in the last 12 months.

Iniesta played in Vissel Kobe’s friendly clash with Barcelona in June as part of his exit events at the club.

The veteran was visibly moved at full time in his final match for Vissel, after being applauded off the pitch, and addressing the fans after the match.

However, he is yet to make up his mind on the next step, with the 39-year-old hinting at retirement in the weeks ahead.

“The last few months have been really tough for me and those close to me”, he said.

“I have the desire to retire and close my career while still playing on the pitch and I’m taking my next step according to that emotion.”

Despite not openly indicating his intention to call time on an incredible career, Iniesta is unlikely to accept any offers outside Spain, and could return to a future Barcelona coaching role.