Analysis: Should Barcelona be looking to sign Arda Guler now or next summer?

It has been a very productive start to the summer for Barcelona. Having signed Ilkay Gundogan, as well as young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye, they are also closing in on a couple more deals.

Inigo Martinez’s contract at Athletic Club has now expired, meaning that he is free to join Barcelona, who he signed a pre-contract agreement with a few months ago. On top of that, a deal for Vitor Roque is expected to be finalised in the next few days.

The deal for Roque is a smart one for Barcelona, as the Brazilian international will be a player for the present and future, as he is just 18. Arda Guler is the same age, and club officials at the Blaugrana will hope that they will soon be playing on the same team.

Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of the Turkish sensation, who has been likened to Lionel Messi due to their similar playstyles. Deco, the club’s new Sporting Director, travelled to Istanbul last week for talks with both Guler and his club, Fenerbahce.

Joan Laporta spoke on Sunday regarding the club’s interest in Guler (via MD), in which he confirmed that negotiations are ongoing.

“He is a very young, Turkish player. It is true that the scouting department has been following him for a long time now and all the important clubs in Europe want him. We are talking with Fenerbahce.”

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Guler, and they are very much in pole position to sign him, despite interest from a number of top sides across Europe, including Real Madrid.

However, if Guler does sign for Barcelona, it is not yet known whether he would join now or next summer. It will depend if he can be registered as a new signing, which looks unlikely at this stage.

Guler is a sensation, and could easily be one of the best players in the world if his potential is fulfilled. He has been magnificent at Fenerbahce, and if he stays there for one more year, he is likely to play more than if he does join Barcelona now.

However, he would certainly make Xavi Hernandez’s squad better, and he has the potential to play regularly if he impresses. He can play on the right of a midfield three, or at right wing. Barcelona are well-covered in those positions, but he will add extra quality.

If Barcelona can afford to sign Guler this summer, it is something that they should look to be doing. His growth will not stunt massively if he is not playing all the time, and Xavi will likely ensure that the teenager is not overworked anyway.

It would be a brilliant piece of business from Barcelona if they can sign Guler. They are well-placed, now they just need to see it through.