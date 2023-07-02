Analysis: Atletico Madrid’s new look defence in 2023/24

Atletico Madrid are building for the 2023/24 season with major changes planned in Diego Simeone’s defence.

Simeone is looking to remould his squad, after being frustrated by their Champions League campaign in 2022/23, as Barcelona eased away in the La Liga title race.

The Argentinian is adopting a ‘back to basics’ approach as he wants Atletico to rediscover their gritty and resilient identity.

As part of the revamp, Simeone could bring in four new defenders to challenge his current back line and provide competition for places.

From Simeone’s first choice defence in 2022/23, only Jose Gimenez made over 25 league starts, normally alongside veteran Axel Witsel.

Despite the club’s move to extend Witsel’s contract, his game time will be managed next season with the incoming Caglar Soyuncu ready to challenge him.

Santiago Mourino could be loaned out for the season, after completing a move from Racing Club Montevideo, with Simeone still assessing his readiness for the first team, but Soyuncu will rotate with Witsel at centre back.

Soyuncu is looking to put a difficult 12 months at Leicester City behind him as he aims to reward Simeone’s determination to sign him.

However, the major changes are likely to be focused at full back, with Cesar Azpilcueta a target from Chelsea, and negotiations ongoing with Celta Vigo over Javi Galan.

Simeone has switched between systems in the last year, swapping between full backs and wing backs, with Nahuel Molina and Yannick Carrasco generally starting.

A swoop for Galan would be a major coup for Simeone, with the 28-year-old posting impressive statistics for attacking and defending in Galicia, and he will come in immediately to start at left back.

The Azpilicueta vs Molina debate on the right flank will be interesting, as despite Molina’s World Cup glory with Argentina in 2022, his Atletico place has been more guaranteed by a lack of alternatives in the role.

Azpilicueta will bring huge experience to Simeone’s team, and he remains fit enough to play a regular role across league and European action, as demonstrated at Chelsea, and he will be an ideal leader for Simeone on the pitch.