Alphonso Davies delays contract talks with Bayern Munich following Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid have identified Alphonso Davies as their primary left-back target. The Canadian international has been in Los Blancos’ sights for a few years now, although Bayern Munich are absolutely determined to keep hold.

Davies’ contract at the German champions expires in 2025, and given this, they are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal. However, negotiations have stalled of late, with one of the reasons for this being Bayern’s decision to sack their Sporting Director, Hasan Salihamidzic.

However, Real Madrid’s interest in Davies has also played a part, according to Diario AS. The 22-year-old is intrigued by the prospect of making the move to the Spanish capital, which has place his future at Bayern in doubt.

Bayern are keen to sort out a new deal for Davies before the beginning of next season, although this appears to be doubtful. Given that he would only have one year left of his contract next summer, Real Madrid could be primed to make their move then, if he still does not renew.