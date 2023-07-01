Villarreal submit offer for goalkeeper that starred at 2022 World Cup

It has already been a very profitable summer for Villarreal. Having sold Nicolas Jackson to Chelsea for €37m, Pau Torres to Aston Villa (which will be confirmed next week) for €35m, plus a few others deals, they have raked in almost €90m.

They could be set to receive even more funds, with Samuel Chukwueze attracting strong interest from AC Milan. This would take their income well over €100m, and the club’s hierarchy will now look to begin spending that money.

One area that Villarreal are looking to strengthen in is at goalkeeper. Following Geronimo Rulli’s move to Ajax in January, Pepe Reina was left as first-choice keeper, and the veteran is likely to be improved upon.

Villarreal’s top keeper target is Dominik Livakovic, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they have submitted a bid to Dinamo Zagreb for the 28-year-old, who starred at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Understand Villarreal and Fenerbahçe have submitted proposals for Dominik Livakovic in addition to Fiorentina. 🚨🟡🇭🇷 #transfers €6m bid from Fiorentina, still not enough to convince Dinamo Zagreb. Villarreal and Fenerbahçe are in the race. pic.twitter.com/fPEvTiP163 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2023

However, with Fiorentina and Fenerbahce having also submitted offers, it will be tricky for Villarreal to get Livakovic, whom Dinamo value at more than €6m.

Livakovic would be a fantastic pick-up for Villarreal, who will undertake something of a rebuild this summer, as a result of the plethora of departures.

Image via REUTERS/Lee Smith