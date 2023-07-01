Toni Kroos reveals Real Madrid retirement concern

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has opened up on his potential retirement in 2024.

Kroos has continued his pattern of signing short term contract extensions in Madrid by agreeing a deal to stay on in the Spanish capital for the 2023/24 campaign.

Los Blancos have remained steadfast in their policy of only offering players aged 30+ contracts for one more year with Kroos a beneficiary of the stance.

Midfield partner Luka Modric has also extended for 12 months despite the high profile arrival of England international Jude Bellingham.

Kroos is likely to end his time at the club next summer, having previously hinted at his career coming to an end, as he turns 34 in 2024.

Ahead of a crunch season in Madrid, Kroos has restated his determination to ply a key role, and if his output declines, he will know it is time to call time on his Los Blancos stint.

“There are one or two negative examples, who simply could not leave football, and were no longer the player people have in their minds. I don’t want that to happen to me”, as per reports from Marca.

“I have the feeling last season went as well as my last nine in Madrid. Why wouldn’t the next one go well? I still enjoy football and I’m hungry for titles.”