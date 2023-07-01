Spain seal dramatic Euro U21 semi final with Swiss win

Spain have booked their place in the UEFA U21 European Championship semi finals with a 2-1 extra time win over Switzerland.

La Roja will now face either France or Ukraine in the last four after they survived a late scare to eventually edge the Swiss in Bucharest.

Despite securing their place in the semi finals, Spain were forced to wait until extra time, as they wasted chances to breakthrough in the first half.

Manchester City winger Sergio Gomez continued his fine form at U21 level to fire Spain in front with 20 minutes left to play in the Romanian capital.

Gomez was close to doubling Spain’s lead late on before Zeki Amdouni slammed home an added time equaliser for Switzerland.

Spain looked determined to avoid a penalty shootout as Juan Miranda’s long range strike deflected home for an extra time clincher.

Israel have already sealed their place in the semi finals and they will take on either England or Portugal.

