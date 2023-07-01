Sevilla have no intention of selling World Cup winner this summer – agent

Sevilla are coming off the back of a remarkable end to their 2022-23 season. Having been embroiled in a relegation battle for much of the campaign, they ended up finishing comfortably in mid-table, while also winning their seventh Europa League title.

Under the guidance of head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla will hope to carry that momentum into next season, where they will aim to get back in the race for the top four, which would ensure Champions League qualification.

Mendilibar will be counting to Papu Gomez for next season, despite the Argentine having featured sporadically since he took the reins in March. That’s according to the player’s agent, Giuseppe Riso (via Fabrizio Romano).

“Sevilla have no intention to sell him. I expect Papu Gomez to stay at the club also next season.”

Gomez, who was part of the squad that won the 2022 World Cup, had been linked with a move away this summer, with a return to Italy being one of the possibilities. However, it seems that he will instead be remaining at Sevilla.