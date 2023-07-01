Sevilla announce signing of new left-back from relegated Espanyol

After a very successful end to 2022-23, which saw them win their seventh Europa League title, Sevilla will hope to carry on that form into next season.

With Jose Luis Mendilibar now in charge on a permanent basis, Sevilla will be targeting a challenge for the Champions League places in LaLiga. They will need reinforcements to do so, and they have already started recruiting.

Having signed Loic Bade on a permanent basis from Rennes, following his successful loan spell in the second half of last season, Sevilla have now confirmed the signing of Adria Pedrosa.

🚨 Adrià Pedrosa refuerza el flanco izquierdo de la zaga del #SevillaFC. ⚽️🔝#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) July 1, 2023

The 25-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal, joins Los Nervionenses after his contract expired at relegated Espanyol. He is a replacement for Alex Telles, whose loan from Manchester United expired at the end of last season.

Pedrosa will compete with veteran Marcos Acuna for the starting left-back spot at Mendilibar’s Sevilla, and he will hope to have a big impact in Andalusia.