Pedro Porro: Harry Kane can play for any team in the world

Harry Kane would have no issue adapting to Real Madrid according to Tottenham teammate Pedro Porro.

Spain U21 international Porro has completed a permanent move to Spurs, following a six month loan spell in London, as part of his transfer agreement from Sporting Lisbon in 2023.

Porro was asked about a wide range of changes, following his move to England, as part of an interview with Diario AS, including his perception of Kane.

Kane broke Spurs’ all time scoring record during the 2022/23 season, but he wants to leave the club this summer, after growing frustrated at a lack of trophies won.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have submitted a bid for the England captain with Real Madrid also tracking him as a replacement for Karim Benzema.

“Very few forwards offer the work and defensive commitment that Harry gives, alongside his enormous quality and nose for goals”, he said.

“Great players like him adapt well to any situation. He’s a phenomenon with lots of experience.

“Due to his quality, experience and commitment, he would adapt well to any league and team.”

Los Blancos are still assessing their next move over Kane, with Bayern ready to offer €70m for the 29-year-old striker, despite being in the final year of his Tottenham contract.