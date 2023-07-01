Osasuna have appealed UEFA exclusion decision, ruling will be next week

Last month, it was confirmed that UEFA had taken the decision to exclude Osasuna from next season’s Europa Conference League.

Los Rojillos had qualified for the competition as a result of finishing seventh in LaLiga, but with UEFA taking the decision as a result of an investigation into match-fixing between 2012 and 2014, they won’t take part, with Athletic Club taking their place.

Rather unsurprisingly, Osasuna have decided to appeal UEFA’s decision, as confirmed by MD. European football’s governing body will review the case over the next few days, with a decision likely to be made on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

If Osasuna’s appeal is rejected, they will then have the opportunity to launch a further one with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Osasuna will desperately be hoping to play in next season’s Europa Conference League, having earned the right to be there as a result of their performances in 2022-23. It remains to be seen what the outcome will be.