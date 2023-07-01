Marc Cucurella’s agent rejects Atletico Madrid link

Marc Cucurella is not interested in a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid this summer.

Spanish international Cucurella agreed a £55m move to join Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion following an impressive first season with the Seagulls.

However, he has not replicated that form with Chelsea, and a starting place is under real threat, following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

His uncertain position at Chelsea has opened up speculation that he could make an immediate exit from the club and return to Spain.

Cucurella was rumoured to have received an offer from Atletico Madrid which the Catalan defender was considering.

However, that link has been immediately dismissed by Cucurella’s agent Alvaro Dominguez, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Cucurella wants to stay and prove himself to Pochettino in the coming weeks but he could be open to a move back to Spain in the longer term if the picture changes.