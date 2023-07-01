Inigo Martinez poised to complete Barcelona move

Barcelona are closing in a on a free transfer deal to sign Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez.

La Blaugrana are expected to be busy in the coming weeks but their financial issues mean bargains and loans will be a key feature.

Martinez has been in talks with Barcelona since the start of 2023, after failing to agree a switch to Catalonia last summer, and he is set to join in the coming days, as per Marca.

His contract in Bilbao has formally expired and he will link up with Barcelona on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Martinez’s arrival will form part of Barcelona’s first two summer transfers alongside Ilkay Gundogan.

Barcelona have clinched an agreement for the Germany international, as he opted against an extension at Manchester City, to accept a challenge in Spain.

Both players will arrive in time for the start of preseason training and head off on Barcelona’s USA summer tour.