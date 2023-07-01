Future of Borja Garcia in doubt as Girona contract expires with no word of renewal

With June having now ticked over into July, many players across Spanish football have seen their contracts expire at their respective clubs.

One of those affected by this is Borja Garcia, with his deal at Girona having now come to an end. However, the club has not announced that he will be leaving, which has left his future up in the air.

As per MD, the lack of clarity could mean that Girona are working on a new contract for the 32-year-old, considered to be one of the leaders of Michel Sanchez’s side. However, there has been no news of this, but it could be that Garcia is awaiting an offer.

If Garcia does indeed sign on at Girona, it would mean that he will need to be re-registered by LaLiga as a new signing, as his previous deal has now run out. It remains to be seen whether a new contract is on the table for the veteran.