Bernardo Silva joins Joao Felix on Luis Enrique’s PSG transfer target list

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is a summer target for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisians are set for changes in the coming weeks with former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique poised to replace Christophe Galtier as head coach.

Enrique will be given a sizeable transfer budget to work with ahead of the 2023/24 season and he wants to reinforce the PSG attack.

Despite the PSG hierarchy looking to move away from their previous policy of signing superstar names for huge fees, they will still need to spend this month.

As per reports from Sky Sports, Enrique has earmarked Silva as an option, despite his importance in City’s 2023 treble win.

Barcelona are unlikely to revive their previous interest in the Portugal international with a move to Saudi Arabia also rejected.

Silva is rumoured to be open to leaving the Etihad Stadium, with City quoting a £75m asking price, with Atletico Madrid set to value alternate target Joao Felix at a similar fee.