Barcelona “yet to decide” whether to move for pivot target available for just €5m

With Sergio Busquets having left the club at the end of last season, Barcelona have been in market for a new pivot this summer.

So far, their search has been without success, having missed out on Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich and Marcelo Brozovic. However, they have since identified other targets, one of which is Oriol Romeu.

Romeu, who is available for €5m as per the release clause in his Girona contract, is well-liked at Barcelona, although they have yet to decide whether to make their move to sign him, according to Toni Juanmarti.

Oriol Romeu es una opción real, pero aún no se ha decidido si se irá a por él. No genera consenso total. Se rastrean alternativas. Ante el miedo de no encontrarlas, podría acabar siendo el elegido. Los técnicos creen que sumaría mucho, que sería rendimiento inmediato. pic.twitter.com/4pWiowYk4F — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) July 1, 2023

Several people from within Barcelona are keen to see how the market develops before they go all-in on Romeu. There are also those that would prefer Xavi Hernandez to count on Nico, who has now returned to the club following a productive loan spell at Valencia.

Romeu would certainly be a solid short-term option for Barcelona, and at just €5m, it would be a very economical deal. It remains to be seen whether they do make their move this summer.