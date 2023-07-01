Barcelona pivot target would “fit perfectly” under Xavi Hernandez according to teammate

Barcelona are on the lookout for a new pivot this summer, following Sergio Busquets’ decision to leave the club at the end of last season.

Having already missed out on Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich and Marcelo Brozovic, Barcelona have turned their attention to Oriol Romeu. The 31-year-old is available for a low fee, which would suit the club, given their financial issues.

Arnau Martinez, who plays with Romeu at Girona, told Sport that he believes Romeu would be a very good signing for Barcelona this summer.

“For me he is a top midfielder. He is incredible, especially how he works and with everything he has lived every year he accumulates more experience. He would fit perfectly at Barca.”

Arnau has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past, and he admitted that he would like to make the move to LaLiga champions in the future.

“The dream is to be in a big team and win titles, whether at Barca or another team. Wherever I am, I want to keep progressing in my career, go as far as possible and win as many titles as possible, that’s what I want. My aspiration is to be one of the best and that’s why I work every day.”

Barcelona are working hard to make appropriate signings this summer, once of which could be Romeu. However, they have put that move on ice for the time being, although it could be pursued later in the transfer window.