Barcelona announce sponsorship deal with KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime

On Friday, Barcelona announced that Gatorade would no longer be their Energy Drink supplier, following the expiration of their partnership.

Barcelona have moved quickly to replace the energy drinks giant, having announced that they signed a deal with Prime, the company co-founded by internet personalities KSI and Logan Paul, to become a new club sponsor.

𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐂̧𝐀 😏@primehydrate becomes the new Official Hydration Partner of FC Barcelona 🤝 #BarçaxPrime — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 1, 2023

Prime will become Barcelona’s official Hydration Partner, with the deal becoming active effective immediately. The company is one of the fastest up-and-coming drinks brands in the world, which can only be a good thing for the Blaugrana.

The news is also likely to be good in terms of financials. Barcelona’s struggles have been well-documented over the last few years, and any form of sponsorship will be very welcome, and this deal is no different.

Every little bit of income will help Barcelona improve their financial situation in the short and long term, as they look to get back to full strength over the next few years.