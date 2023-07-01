Atletico Madrid “surprised” that Paris Saint-Germain opted to sign Real Madrid star over Joao Felix

Joao Felix’s future will be one to watch over this summer’s transfer window, with the Portuguese very likely to leave Atletico Madrid.

Felix fell out with Diego Simeone last season, which prompted his loan move to Chelsea in January. However, with the Premier League opting against signing him on a permanent basis, it means that he will return to Atletico.

However, whether he stays there is very questionable, and Paris Saint-Germain have now registered their interest in signing the 23-year-old this summer.

Incoming head coach Luis Enrique is said to be a big fan of Felix, but whether he does make the move remains to be seen. However, Atletico are “surprised” that he hasn’t already been offered to PSG by his agent Jorge Mendes, as per Marca.

Instead, it is another of Mendes’ clients, Marco Asensio, that has already signed for PSG, but Atletico feel that the super-agent should have done more to offer Felix to the French champions.

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to sell Felix this summer, as they look to generate significant funds which can be re-invested in the transfer market. However, whether their valuation is met is another story.