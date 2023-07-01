Athletic Club president rejects Kylian Mbappe comparison with Nico Williams

Athletic Club president Jon Uriate has confirmed the club are confident of securing Nico Williams’ future beyond 2024.

The Basque giants are hoping to convince Williams over his future in Bilbao in the long term, as they have done with his older brother Inaki.

The Williams brothers are a crucial part of Ernesto Valverde’s team with a combined 16 La Liga goals in 2022/23 as the team finished eighth.

There is still a potential for European qualification for 2023/24, if Osasuna’s UEFA ban is upheld, and Williams’ Jr is a major part of the plans for next season.

Despite transfer interest from the Premier League, Uriate insists there is no desire for a sale, and contract talks are progressing positively.

Uriate also rejected comparisons to Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris-Saint Germain with the French striker also out of contract in 2024.

“Nico came here at 11 years old, he trained in our academy, it’s not comparable to Mbappe’s case”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He’s very comfortable here. His family is ‘Athletic to the death’ and his brother is one of our greatest ever players.

“We are trying to provide the means so he can extend his career with us and we think we are going to achieve it.”

Uriate declined to comment over the ongoing controversy surrounding Osasuna, rejecting rumours of an internal claim from the club forming part of UEFA’s investigation, as they await a final decision.