Arsenal enter Kylian Mbappe transfer race

Kylian Mbappe could receive a Premier League offer in the next 12 months if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris in 2024 ahead of a transfer scramble for the Les Bleus captain.

Mbappe has indicated he will not activate a summer clause to extend his PSG contract from 2024 to 2025 ahead of the new season.

That stance has put clubs on red alert over his plans with PSG considering their own position.

The French giants are unlikely to sell him, despite the potential of a free transfer exit in 2024, as he remains central to their team.

Real Madrid remain the strong favourites to secure a deal for Mbappe, if he stays on track to leave Paris, but Premier League side Arsenal are monitoring the situation with interest.

As per transfer experts Football Transfers, Arsenal are prepared to put forward a free transfer offer for 2024, but they will not enter a possible €200m bidding war this summer.