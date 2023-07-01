Arda Guler wants Barcelona move now, teenager unwilling to wait until next summer

Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Arda Guler this week. Deco flew to Istanbul on Thursday for talks with the teenage sensation, as well as Fenerbahce, in order to discuss arrangements for a deal.

Barcelona are very keen to sign Guler, who is very interested in moving to the LaLiga champions. However, they are unlikely to be able to register him this summer, as a result of their poor financial situation, so they would prefer to sign him in 2024.

This would involve him staying at Fenerbahce for the 2023-24 season, but this is something that does not appeal to Guler, according to Hurriyet (via MD). The 18-year-old wants to make the move this summer.

Barcelona are currently mulling over the transfer, and have requested a week in order to fit it into their current economic climate. Deco is expected to return for more talks once these internal discussions are complete.

Guler can leave Fenerbahce for €17.5m, as per his release clause, but the Turkish giants want to retain a 20% sell-on in any prospective deal, which is unlikely to deter Barcelona in their pursuit.

Even so, Barcelona may be facing difficulties to sign Guler, if it is true that he wants to leave this summer. Real Madrid are sniffing about, which is likely to complicate matters.

Image via Tolga Adanali/Depo Photos via ZUMA Press Wire