Analysis: Will David de Gea return to Spain or accept Saudi Arabia offer?

David de Gea finds himself in a bizarre situation ahead of the 2023/24 season he prepares to leave Manchester United.

The former Atletico Madrid goal keeper was tipped to sign an month extension at Old Trafford with the Premier League side retaining the option to do so this month.

However, despite reports of an agreement being reached, United have changed their stance, and de Gea will now leave when his contract expires this weekend.

De Gea has spent 12 years at United, with fans divided on the club’s treatment of the Spain international, as his contract wound down.

The 32-year-old remained as Erik ten Hag’s No.1 last season with the Dutchman sticking by him despite not fitting his plan.

De Gea will reject United’s request to delay signing for a new team, as they look to bring in a replacement, as his anger over the situation has removed the potential for a favour.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, de Gea has two main options available to him, including a return to Spain or a bold move to Saudi Arabia.

The huge recruitment drive in the Saudi Pro League, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund has deepened the financial reserves of Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, Al Nassr and Al Ahli, with de Gea on their combined radars.

However, despite the chance to secure a final pay day in the Middle East, de Gea is also assessing links to La Liga duo Sevilla and Real Betis.

In an unexpected twist, current Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, and could be tempted by a mega money offer.

De Gea has no interest in playing a back up role as part of potential Spain comeback with Saudi Arabia able to offer a starting place and a huge contract.

A move to the Middle East will be the end of de Gea’s European career, but there is little on the table from teams on the continent or the Premier League.

De Gea leaves United as a legend, but there was no way back for at the end of 2022/23, and the time is not right for a swansong in Spain.