Analyisis: Real Madrid have no 2023 plan for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid will not change their stance on Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in 2023.

Los Blancos continue to track Mbappe despite their failed attempt to sign him last summer.

Mbappe signed an extension in Paris ahead of the 2022/23 season but his long term future remains unclear.

His current deal runs until June 2024, but the France captain will not activate an extension clause, to increase his bond to 2025.

That clause expires at the end of July and Mbappe hinted he could flip again in the next 12 months despite appearing to edge away from the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid now have two options, test PSG’s openness to sell this summer, or wait for a free transfer in 2024.

If Mbappe rejects any chance of remaining at PSG, the club hierarchy could make it known they are open to sell, with a €200m.

That strategy is unlikely to yield results, with Real Madrid and others ready to bide their time, and as per reports from Marca, that has not changed, despite the pressure from Paris.

A 2023 move for Mbappe was never on the agenda for Real Madrid, and they will not make a move, as the club look to spread transfer outlay over the next 12 months.

After a huge move for Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid will not make another major transfer, with Joselu joining on a season long loan.

Real Madrid are expected to release more veterans next summer, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric tipped to go, which will free up huge wages, to be reinvested in Mbappe.

That ensures Real Madrid do not suffer a financial hit over Mbappe as they will only need to cover his huge wages.

In a salary war, Real Madrid are not in as strong a position as other clubs, but PSG are one of the few teams that can win that battle, and Mbappe has no intention of staying in France.