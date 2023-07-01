AC Milan join Alexander Sorloth transfer race

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth is a transfer target for Serie A side AC Milan.

The Norwegian international looks set to leave San Sebastian this month as La Real opted against activating their purchase clause on him.

Sorloth has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Estadio Anoeta, including a superb 2022/23 campaign, with 12 La Liga goals scored.

However, despite playing an important role in La Real securing Champions League qualification, Sorloth is ready to move on ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

As per reports from Relevo, Milan have reached out to RB Leipzig to register their interest in a possible move, as they aim to mount a Serie A title challenge in the next 12 months.

Imanol Alguacil is not expected to bring in a new forward with Nigerian international Umar Sadiq back in training following a serious knee injury.

Sadiq scored on his club debut, following a big money move from Almeria, but his injury ended his campaign in September.