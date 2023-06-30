Zinedine Zidane hints at future after admitting to Kylian Mbappe desire

Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he would be delighted to coach perhaps their most desired transfer target.

Kylian Mbappe’s future is up in the air with a departure from Paris Saint-Germain seeming likely, although not certain, either this summer or next.

Zidane has admitted that he himself would love to have the opportunity to coach the French superstar.

“When you are a coach and there is a player like him, of course you want to coach him. Many things can happen. It could happen one day. He is a player who represents the French shirt well. In any case, I admire what he does. He is beautiful, he is strong,” Zidane explained at an EA event, which was reported on by Marca.

That would suggest that Zidane would perhaps be open to one of two destinations, at least at this point. The Real Madrid icon has already been in charge of the club as manager twice, but if he is keen on coaching Mbappe, perhaps he would come back for a third, should the PSG forward eventually make it to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alternatively, and perhaps more likely, Zidane might want to coach France. Didier Deschamps is in place until the end of the 2026 World Cup, but prior to that, Zidane had been heavily linked with the post.

It is likely that Zidane’s comments were off the cuff, and in saying he would like to coach Mbappe, he is stating the obvious for any coach. ‘It could happen one day’, with Zidane so experienced in dealing with the media, perhaps hints at an underlying desire to make their union come about.

