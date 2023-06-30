Sergio Ramos to be disappointed as La Liga return hits the rocks

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is currently on the hunt for a new club after being let go by the latter, but it does not look like he will be back in La Liga next season.

After his deal was allowed to expire by PSG, and there was a consistent stream of reports that Ramos was desperate on coming back to his native Andalusia, and the club he left in 2005.

As per Relevo though, Sevilla have made it clear that they have no intention of bringing Ramos back into the fold. With Karim Rekik, Tanguy Nianzou, Loic Bade, Marcao and Nemanja Gudelj in the squad, they feel they are more than covered in the centre-back spot. As such, they will not commit to the expenditure of bringing Ramos back.

It is not yet clear whether he would have been well-received at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with his relationship somewhat fraught with Los Nervionenses in recent years. Jose Luis Mendiibar is likely to play a high-pressing back four, which theoretically does not suit the 37-year-old Ramos, although perhaps he still has more quality than the other Sevilla central defenders. In addition, one of Sevilla’s biggest issues of late has been investing resources in ageing players without resale value, which would again be the case with Ramos.